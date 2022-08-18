CSP Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

NASDAQ CSPI opened at $8.14 on Thursday. CSP has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $44,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,205.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 493,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $44,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,863.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,422 shares of company stock worth $179,582. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CSP Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of CSP worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

