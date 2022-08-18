CTC Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Pentair by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,526,000 after buying an additional 971,852 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Pentair by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,887,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,845,000 after buying an additional 675,785 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,689,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,791,000 after purchasing an additional 592,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,761,000 after purchasing an additional 513,750 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3,385.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 502,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.92.

Pentair Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PNR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.70. 9,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,137. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

