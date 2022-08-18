CTC Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,500 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 1,260,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8,558.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 1,166,699 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.65. 82,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,242,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

