CTC Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $414.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,400. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.03. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,903. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

