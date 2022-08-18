CTC Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,904,000 after purchasing an additional 224,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $721,012,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.41.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $295.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $250.62 and a one year high of $363.36.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.