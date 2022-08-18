CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after acquiring an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,651,000 after acquiring an additional 163,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after acquiring an additional 342,438 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EPAM Systems Price Performance

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,137 shares of company stock worth $22,939,928 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $456.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.19. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

