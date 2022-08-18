CTC Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in APA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in APA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in APA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in APA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in APA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 223,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.