CTC Capital Management LLC Takes $614,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 1.7% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.90. 141,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,799,852. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.83.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,497. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

