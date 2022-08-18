CTC Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Blackstone by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.63. 22,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.95. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

