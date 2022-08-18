CTC Capital Management LLC Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. LPL Financial comprises approximately 2.0% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,772,000 after purchasing an additional 143,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,781,000 after purchasing an additional 109,266 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,619,000 after purchasing an additional 49,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,582 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,234,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,595,000 after purchasing an additional 181,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,677,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,878 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,635 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPLA traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.36. 8,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,325. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.41. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

