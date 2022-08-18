CTC Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Roblox accounts for 1.8% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,539,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $362,598,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 201.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 131,594.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Trading Down 2.6 %
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Further Reading
