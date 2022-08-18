CTC Capital Management LLC Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.8% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 11,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in V.F. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 158,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in V.F. by 10.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,542,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,684,000 after acquiring an additional 146,210 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 9.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,340,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,066,000 after acquiring an additional 204,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,008,630. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $46.45. 18,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

