CTC Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.06. 234,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,275,131. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $174.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

