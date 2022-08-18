CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.51 EPS.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.52. 1,092,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,390. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 160.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in CubeSmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

