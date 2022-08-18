Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Lifted to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Compass Point currently has $152.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CFR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.75.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.7 %

CFR stock opened at $139.07 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.45.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.