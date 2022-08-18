Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires New Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Stantec by 13.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter valued at $589,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter valued at $39,496,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Stantec by 18.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 100,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Stantec by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins cut their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE STN opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

