Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,427,967 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,206,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average of $114.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

