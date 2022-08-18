Cumberland Partners Ltd Cuts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $127.23 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

