Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $375,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 0.1 %

CSX opened at $34.48 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

