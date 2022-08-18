Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 105 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $169.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.23. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

