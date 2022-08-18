Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

