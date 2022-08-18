Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 14,061 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,061 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 68,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,030,000 after acquiring an additional 202,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 55,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN opened at $176.71 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

