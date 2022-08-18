Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 2,179 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $215.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.34 and its 200-day moving average is $202.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

