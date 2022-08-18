Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,205 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

