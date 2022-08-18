CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.37

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 441377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get CureVac alerts:

CureVac Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CureVac Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 1,426.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 156.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 96,801 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 28.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 17.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.