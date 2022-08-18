CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.37

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 441377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
CureVac Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CureVac (CVAC)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.