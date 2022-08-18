CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.37

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVACGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 441377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 1,426.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 156.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 96,801 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 28.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 17.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

