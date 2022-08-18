Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.15. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

