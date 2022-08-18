Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9,243.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 28,645.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $27.79 on Thursday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $33.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

