CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of CYBR opened at $151.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

