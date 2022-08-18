Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 746.00%.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTH opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.