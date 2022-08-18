Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 746.00%.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

CYTH stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.