Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Cap Hits $1.13 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $6,551.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $42.98 or 0.00183737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005197 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.47 or 0.00587734 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005225 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000336 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

