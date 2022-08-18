Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $42.19 on Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.19 or 0.00180484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $1.11 million and $4,817.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005170 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00599984 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000353 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001550 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

