CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBAY. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 51,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $334,036.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAY opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.68.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

