Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Cyren Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CYRN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 66,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,294. Cyren has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 115.60% and a negative return on equity of 124.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cyren

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyren in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cyren in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

