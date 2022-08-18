Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CTKB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. Cytek Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,881,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,726,565.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,881,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,726,565.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,200. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. 35.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

