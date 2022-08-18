Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.77) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CYTK. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $50.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.14. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,172,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $18,172,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,345 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,969 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 171.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 332,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

