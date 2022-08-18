DA Davidson Cuts QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Price Target to $6.00

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

QualTek Services Stock Performance

QTEK opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44. QualTek Services has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that QualTek Services will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QualTek Services

About QualTek Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QualTek Services during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QualTek Services during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in QualTek Services during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QualTek Services during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QualTek Services during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000.

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

Featured Articles

