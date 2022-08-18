DA Davidson Downgrades Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Neutral

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JKHY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.56.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 6.4 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $197.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

