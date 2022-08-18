Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DADA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 17,462.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 586,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 583,260 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 66,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 263.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 154,865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 271,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 84,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 30,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DADA opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

