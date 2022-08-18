Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of DSNKY opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $32.35.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile
