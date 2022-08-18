Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Decreased by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 3.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 20,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 64.8% during the first quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 32,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 95,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,984,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $297.27 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.47 and a 200-day moving average of $269.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

