Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 916.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 34.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after buying an additional 718,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,763,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Danaher stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.38. The stock had a trading volume of 61,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

