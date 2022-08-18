Daniel A. Bergeron Sells 21,165 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 21,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $5,494,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at $26,925,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ROLLP opened at $125.06 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.61.
RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
