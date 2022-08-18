Davis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial comprises approximately 1.8% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Davis Capital Partners LLC owned 1.30% of Axos Financial worth $35,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 605.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.48. 1,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

