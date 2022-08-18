Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Trading Down 8.7%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 4,569,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 8,223,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Deepmatter Group Stock Down 8.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.16. The firm has a market cap of £4.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Deepmatter Group

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

