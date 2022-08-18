Defis Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (XGM)

Defis (XGM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Defis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Defis has a total market cap of $9,436.12 and approximately $9.00 worth of Defis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Defis has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00055389 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis Coin Profile

Defis (XGM) is a coin. Defis’ total supply is 134,558,580 coins. Defis’ official website is defisystem.io. The official message board for Defis is medium.com/@defisystem. Defis’ official Twitter account is @defisystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Defis

According to CryptoCompare, “Defis control cockpit is the central software for easy handling, control and invest of the entire cryptcurrency assets. DEFIS has its own cryptocurrency $XGM, which is the fuel that powers the DEFIS Blockchain. “

