Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Lessened by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 367,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $14,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,842 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,726,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,114,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after acquiring an additional 552,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 687,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after acquiring an additional 499,388 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,148 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.8 %

DAL stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 68,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,687,753. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.