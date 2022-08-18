Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $136.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,903. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
