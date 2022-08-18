Delta Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Manchester United worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,934,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,166,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 693,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,995 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.
Manchester United Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:MANU traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 49,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.71. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $20.86.
Manchester United Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.95%.
Manchester United Profile
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manchester United (MANU)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.