Delta Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Manchester United worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,934,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,166,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 693,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,995 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MANU traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 49,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.71. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $20.86.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($13.63). The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.72 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.95%.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

