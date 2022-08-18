Delta Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. Altice USA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Altice USA worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 60.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Trading Down 3.1 %

Altice USA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.51. 100,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,371. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATUS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

